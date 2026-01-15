Mumbai, January 15: As the four-day harvest festival continues across South India, communities today celebrate Mattu Pongal 2026, a day exclusively dedicated to honoring cattle for their essential role in agriculture. Falling on Thursday, January 15, 2026, this third day of the Pongal season marks a shift from worshipping the Sun God to expressing gratitude toward the bulls and cows that provide labor and milk, sustaining the rural economy. Scroll down to get Happy Mattu Pongal 2026 wishes, greetings, WhatsApp message, imgaes and HD wallpapers that you can share with your loved ones.

Mattu Pongal 2026: History and Significance

The term "Mattu" translates to cattle in Tamil. For centuries, farmers have viewed their livestock as extensions of their family and partners in their livelihood. The festival is rooted in the belief that cattle are sacred beings that bring prosperity to the household.

According to local legend, Lord Shiva once sent his bull, Basava, to Earth with a message for humans to eat once a month and have an oil bath daily. When Basava mistakenly told humans to eat every day and bathe once a month, Shiva banished him to Earth to help humans plow fields and produce enough food for their frequent meals.

Mattu Pongal 2026 Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Photos

As families gather to celebrate, many share messages of prosperity and joy. Here are some common ways to wish loved ones:

Happy Mattu Pongal Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Mattu Pongal Wishes: On This Mattu Pongal, Let Us Honor the Gentle Animals That Work Tirelessly Alongside Us in the Fields. May the Blessings of the Sacred Cow Bring Peace and Abundance to Your Home. Happy Mattu Pongal!

Happy Mattu Pongal 2026 Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Mattu Pongal 2026 Greetings: Wishing You a Colorful Mattu Pongal! May Your Cattle Be Healthy, Your Barns Be Full, and the Spirit of the Harvest Stay in Your Heart Throughout the Year. Pongalo Pongal!

Happy Mattu Pongal Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Mattu Pongal Message: As We Decorate Our Bulls and Cows Today, Let’s Celebrate the Strength and Hard Work They Provide. May This Day Bring Strength and Prosperity to Your Family and Your Future. Happy Mattu Pongal 2026!

Happy Mattu Pongal Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Mattu Pongal Image: To the Backbone of Our Agriculture and the Pride of Our Villages – Happy Mattu Pongal! May Your Day Be As Vibrant as a Painted Bull and As Sweet as Fresh Jaggery.

Mattu Pongal Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Mattu Pongal Wallpaper: May the Divine Grace of the Almighty Protect Your Livestock and Bless Your Fields. Sending You Warm Wishes for a Meaningful and Joyous Mattu Pongal Celebration.

Mattu Pongal Rituals and Celebrations

The day begins with the ritual bathing of cows and bulls. Following the bath, the animals' horns are painted in vibrant colors and decorated with polished metal caps or flower garlands. Traditional beads and bells are also tied around their necks.

Farmers perform a special "Mattu Pongal" puja, offering the animals a mixture of freshly cooked Pongal rice, jaggery, honey, and fruits. In many villages, the "Kanu Pidi" ritual is also observed, where women pray for the well-being of their brothers by feeding colored rice to birds and squirrels.

Traditional Sports: Jallikattu

Mattu Pongal is synonymous with the ancient sport of Jallikattu (bull-taming). In 2026, major events are expected in districts like Madurai, Alanganallur, and Palamedu. The sport involves participants attempting to embrace the hump of a bull for a specific distance or time, symbolizing a celebration of bravery and the bond between man and animal.

The Pongal festivities will conclude tomorrow, January 16, with Kaanum Pongal, a day dedicated to family reunions, outings, and social visits. In Tamil Nadu, educational institutions and government offices remain closed through the week, allowing citizens to travel to their ancestral villages for the full duration of the harvest celebrations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 05:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).