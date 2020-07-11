Patna (Bihar) [India], July 11 (ANI): AIIMS-Patna has been designated as dedicated COVID-19 hospital, according to the Bihar Health Department.

A total of 352 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar on Friday, informed the State Health Department.

With the addition of these new cases, the state tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 14,330, including 9,792 recovered cases, said the health department.

India's COVID-19 count has reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,682 are active, 4,95,516 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

