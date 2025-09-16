SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], September 16 (ANI): Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the only government medical college in the country, after Command Hospital Pune, to be accredited as a breastfeeding-friendly hospital under the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI), said a press statement DPRO SAS Nagar.

Divulging the details, Director - Principal, Dr Bhavneet Bharti, said that out of the total 71 facilities accredited nationwide, nearly 50 per cent (39) are Armed Forces facilities. At the same time, Telangana leads among states in accrediting government facilities.

A few private medical colleges have also achieved this recognition, but AIMS Mohali is the only state government medical college to be accredited.

The accreditation was carried out by the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI), the national agency authorised to conduct BFHI assessments.

Dr Arun Gupta, Central Coordinator of BPNI and a passionate advocate for breastfeeding and child health in India, has been instrumental in steering the movement to protect, promote, and support breastfeeding across the country. His leadership has ensured that international standards are upheld in India's accreditation process.

The on-site inspection on August 5, 2025 was led by Dr Rajinder Gulati, MD, FIAP, Paediatrician, Certified Lactation Consultant, IYCF National Trainer, Child Health Advocate, and President of the Human Milk Bank Association of India (2022 & 2023), who commended the outstanding commitment of the team of doctors, paramedics, and support staff at AIMS Mohali in implementing the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding.

This recognition also reflects the vision and leadership of Prof (Dr) Bhavneet Bharti, Director Principal, AIMS Mohali, who earlier established Punjab's first Human Milk Bank--Ashneer Milk Bank--with the support of the Rotary Club.

She also secured an ICMR-funded project to develop a hub-and-spoke human milk bank model with cost analysis, creating a roadmap for replication across the country.

Dr Bharti emphasised that the journey to accreditation was "tough without the tireless dedication of local champions, who provide 24/7 services for mothers and newborns." The Breastfeeding Committee at AIMS Mohali, she added, worked relentlessly and became a true example of collaborative leadership.

Notably, the "Team Breastfeeding Committee" initiative was also the focus of Dr. Bharti's Women Lift Health Capstone Project, underscoring the role of women's leadership in driving institutional change for maternal and child health.

This accreditation not only validates compliance with the WHO and the Government of India's global standards but also places AIMS Mohali at the forefront of India's breastfeeding promotion movement, alongside the visionary efforts of BPNI under Dr Arun Gupta. (ANI)

