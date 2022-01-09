Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) An Air Asia flight from Ranchi to Chennai made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Sunday due to a medical crisis, a senior official said.

A passenger on board felt uneasy and complained of breathing difficulty following which the flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar, he said.

Basant Kumar Paswan (40) was taken to the Capital Hospital here for treatment, the official said, adding, three family members also deboarded with him.

