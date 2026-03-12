New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Thursday flew a solo sortie of the MiG-29 UPG multi-role aircraft in a forward operational base in India.

The Air Chief also reviewed the operational preparedness of a base in Western Air Command (WAC). The exact location of the MiG 29 sortie, and the WAC base has not been revealed due to security reasons.

Also Read | Fuel Shortage Rumours: Why Buying Petrol in Bottles is Dangerous and Illegal.

Following his sortie, the Air Chief also interacted with Indian Air Force Veterans at the base, meeting the people who have served the country through the years.

The visit emphasised the Indian Air Force's operational readiness, combat capabilities and mission readiness at forward bases.

Also Read | Manipur: 21 Naga Civilians Released in Ukhrul Following Intense Negotiations With Kuki Community.

The Mikoyan MiG-29 is a twin-engine fighter aircraft by the Soviet Union. The Indian Air Force had decided to upgrade its MiG-29 fleet, which has been serving the force for nearly four decades.

The Soviet made aircraft was developed in the 1970s and was inducted into the Air Force in the 1980s, originally developed to counter American F-16 aircraft. The MiG-29 has various variants, some used by the Indian Navy too.

The Mikoyan MiG-29 (Upgrade) is a fourth-generation air superiority fighter aircraft. The aircraft has been upgraded with the latest avionics, radar, & air to air refueling capability. The aircraft is lethal and capable of firing air-to-air, air- to -surface armaments and precision munitions.

The MiG can reach the top speed of 2465 kilometres per hour (or Mach 2.35) at 11,000 metres (36,000 feet). The plane can climb up to 17,000 metres, with a climb rate of 330 metres per second.

The Air Chief Marshal was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 21 1984. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. He is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with over 5,000 flying hours on a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)