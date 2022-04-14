Gurugram, Apr 14 (PTI) A air hostess has been booked for allegedly driving her 27-year-old husband to suicide, police here said on Thursday.

Anshul Vargesh, an engineer, allegedly hanged himself on March 17, they said.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Has ‘Comedic Talent’; Can Do ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Says Ex-Wife Reham Khan.

The FIR was filed after Mumbai-based Rafal Vargesh, father of the deceased, filed a complaint at the DLF Phase 1 Police Station accusing his daughter-in-law of abetting his son to suicide.

Vargesh in his complaint said that his son Anshul had married an air hostess of his own accord three years ago. They both lived in Silver Oaks Apartments in DLF Phase 1 and fought regularly, he said.

Also Read | Delhi: 13 People Injured in Cylinder Blast Near Jamia Millia Islamia in Okhla Area.

"She had started mentally and physically torturing him. They had a fight on March 17 too, and when he could not take it anymore he hanged himself," Vargesh said in his complaint.

Police booked the wife under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

They said they are verifying the allegations and action will be taken according to the law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)