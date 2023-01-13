New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Owing to Republic Day week preparations by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air India on Friday announced that several of their domestic flight have been rescheduled or cancelled during the Republic Day week, that is between 19-26 January.

Air India informed that the impact on flights is particular to flights arriving or departing from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi.

Air India informed that no international flights have been cancelled for the said period. International flights have only been rescheduled, not cancelled, the airline has clarified in their official statement.

"Air India today announced the cancellation of domestic flights across some routes in accordance with the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Delhi Airport. In view of the Republic Day preparations by the Indian Air Force," it said.

According to the Air India statement, the airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week in the run-up to the 74th Republic Day

"Thus, Air India has taken appropriate measures to cancel as well as reschedule flights while minimising disruptions," the airline said in a statement.

For 2023, the NOTAM has been issued for 19th -24th January and 26th January from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm.

"To adhere to NOTAM, Air India will be cancelling all flights operating to and from Delhi across the 7-day period during the time range as mentioned above. This has been done without causing disruptions on other routes. Flights operating earlier or later than the prescribed time range will continue to operate as usual," it further said.

As far as international operations are concerned, Air India will be realigning the same with either a one-hour delay or advancement.

"Due to this, ultra-long haul, long-haul and short-haul international operations from five stations, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu) and BKK (Bangkok), will be impacted due to advancement or delay by one hour," the statement said.

There are no cancellations of international operations during this period, it added. (ANI)

