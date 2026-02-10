The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has initiated an investigation after Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding an extortion payment of several crores. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 has led to a significant increase in security outside the actor’s residence. Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Residence Targeted by Gunfire, Police Launch Investigation.

Ranveer Singh Receives Multi-Crore Extortion Threat - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

Crime Branch Takes Over Probe

The threatening message was delivered as a voice note to the actor's mobile device earlier today. Upon receiving the threat, Ranveer’s team immediately alerted the authorities. Officials confirmed that the Crime Branch has taken over the investigation to trace the origin of the digital communication and identify the individuals behind the demand. While no formal FIR has been publicly registered by the actor's team at this hour, police are treating the matter with high priority. Technical experts are currently analysing the voice note and metadata to pinpoint the sender's location. Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Vehicle Sourced From Pune Used in Attack.

Links to Recent Industry Threats

The threat to Ranveer has heightened concerns within the industry, coming just nine days after gunshots were fired at Rohit Shetty’s Juhu bungalow on February 1. In that case, the Mumbai Police have already arrested five individuals, including a mechanic from Pune who allegedly supplied the weapons used in the attack. Investigators believe the two incidents may be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A social media post attributed to gang member Shubham Lonkar recently claimed responsibility for the Shetty incident, describing it as a "trailer" for the industry. Police are now investigating if the same syndicate is behind the voice note sent to Ranveer.

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Success

The security concern arrives during a professional high for Ranveer. His recent collaboration with director Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller Dhurandhar, recently made history as the first Bollywood film to cross the INR 1,000 crore mark at the domestic box office. The actor is currently preparing for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Rohit Shetty's Old Video Praising Sara Ali Khan's 'Struggle' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam The Simmba Director (Read Tweets)

Heightened Security

Mumbai Police have reportedly conducted a security review for several high-profile film personalities following this latest development. Residents near Ranveer’s home noted an increased presence of armed personnel and checkpoints as a precautionary measure. Further details are awaited as the Crime Branch continues its technical surveillance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).