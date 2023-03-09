New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Kerala Customs department arrested a crew member of Air India Express for smuggling over 1.4 kg gold at Kochi airport.

A senior Customs official said that a resident of Wayanad, who worked as a cabin crew member of Air India Express airlines was held by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department at Kerala's Kochi airport on Wednesday.

Also Read | Cyber Crime: Delhi Police Arrests Three For Defrauding Banks Through Fake Documents To Buy Cars and Sell Them for Profit.

"The arrested accused was on a Bahrain-Kochi flight. The accused kept the gold wrapped around his hands and covered it under his full sleeves uniform," said a senior customs official.

Air India spokesperson confirmed that a member of the crew on an Air India Express flight IX 474 has been taken into custody following an incident involving smuggling. The said individual has been placed on suspension with immediate effect.

Also Read | Atishi Marlena New Education Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj New Health Minister of Delhi.

"Air India Express has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)