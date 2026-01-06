Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Monday demanded honouring of the artisans and labourers responsible for the construction of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

He said that a list of Ram Mandir labourers and artisans should be displayed at the temple premises so that tourists and devotees visiting the temple can recognise them.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

"The labourers and artisans of our country have played a very big role in this, but they are not getting the respect they deserve...I demand from the government that those artisans and labourers who built this temple with great hard work should be honoured. Their list should be put up so that when people from the country and the world come to visit the Ram temple, they can see which labourers, artists, and artisans contributed to it. This will keep their morale high," Prasad told ANI.

The Ayodhya MP stated that he visited the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple and conveyed the New Year greetings from Lord Ram to the citizens.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 6, 2026: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dabur India and ONGC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

"I visited and worshipped the Ram Janmabhoomi temple with my family and conveyed new year greetings from Lord Ram to the people...The construction of the Ram temple has been done very well; this temple of Lord Ram will stand for thousands and thousands of years," Prasad added.

Last month, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir celebrated its second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended.

Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh described the moment as one of historic pride and spiritual fulfilment for the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Singh recalled the significance of the consecration of Lord Ram, stating, "Two years ago from today, our Lord Shri Ram, after centuries of waiting, was consecrated in His divine temple. With His wondrous and radiant image, He is today bestowing glory not only upon Ayodhya but upon the entire world."

He said that the spiritual atmosphere of Ayodhya reflects the deep emotional bond people share with Lord Ram.

"Today, every lane, every square, every doorway, every breath of Ayodhya is imbued with Ram and filled with joy. This joy is not confined merely to Ayodhya. Today, the entire Awadh region, today the whole of Bharatvarsha, and today every heart in the world that knows Ram, honours Ram," Singh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)