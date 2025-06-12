Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): An Air India plane crashed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday during takeoff, as per the Gujarat State Police Control Room.

According to the Police Control room, the Air India Flight AI 171 was bound for London.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Air India's Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Crashes in Meghani Nagar Minutes After Takeoff, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders have reached the spot. More details are awaited on the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured to provide Central government assistance. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Like Something out of a Video Game': Bhopal's INR 18-Crore Overbridge Faces Backlash Over Sharp 90-Degree Turn Before Inauguration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)