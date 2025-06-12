Ahmedabad, June 12: A London-bound Air India aircraft carrying 130 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. This took place near Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad. Visuals from the crash site showed thick plume of grey smoking rising from the ground.

Firefighters and emergency teams were dispatched immediately to begin rescue and containment efforts. Officials are yet to release information about possible injuries or the cause of the crash. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as operations are still underway. Air India Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Operating Ahmedabad-London Flight With Over 200 Passengers Crashes in Meghani Nagar Minutes After Takeoff, Casualties Feared (Watch Videos).

Air India Plane Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport

BREAKING: Air India Ahmedabad to London flight with 130 passengers aboard crashes minutes after take off. pic.twitter.com/eVIbymeBsq — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) June 12, 2025

Air India Ahemdabad-London international flight has crashed during take off in Ahemdabad of Gujarat. 133 passengers reportedly were on board. High casualties expected. Emergency response teams are on site now. Rescue work is underway. pic.twitter.com/SxekWpvqTG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 12, 2025

Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Crashes

Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on https://t.co/Fnw0ywg2Zt and on our X handle (https://t.co/Id1XFe9SfL). -Air India… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

Eyewitnesses reported heavy smoke rising from the crash site, which could be seen from several kilometers away, including parts of Vastrapur. The sudden incident caused alarm among local residents. More updates are expected as the situation develops.

