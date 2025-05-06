New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Air India has extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv till May 8.

On Sunday, the airline decided to suspend the services till May 6 after its flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi following a missile attack near the airport in the Israeli city.

Normally, the carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv.

In a post on X, Air India said its flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till May 8.

"Our teams on ground are assisting impacted guests with alternative arrangements. Customers holding valid tickets for travel till 8th May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations," it said in the post late Monday evening.

