New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, AVSM, VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, accompanied by Ritu Garg, President Air Force Families Welfare Association (Regional), visited Air Force Station Prahladpur, New Delhi on Saturday, a release said.

They were received by Group Captain Lokesh Kumar Mishra, VSM, Station Commander, and Richa Mishra, President, Air Force Families Welfare Association (Local).

Also Read | New York Times Report Claims PM Narendra Modi’s Assertion of No Mediation by US in Ceasefire with Pakistan Possible Reason for Trump Tariff.

During the visit, Air Marshal Garg was briefed on the critical role of the Depot in logistics management of avionics and ground support equipment.

He was also updated on ongoing inductions, overhauls, and stockholding operations.

Also Read | PM Modi Abuse Row: BJP-Congress Workers Clash in Begusarai Over PM Narendra Modi's Mother Comments.

Highlighting the importance of modernisation and efficiency, Air Marshal Garg stressed the need to strategise and implement measures to refine processes at the Depot further.

He commended the Depot personnel for their dedication, professionalism, and noteworthy contributions, particularly their active role in preparing the Republic Day Parade tableaus, an endeavour of great national and organisational significance.

Concurrently, Ritu Garg visited the Air Force School of the Depot and interacted with Sanginis.

She reiterated that AFFWA plays a pivotal role towards the welfare of families of air warriors and encouraged Sanginis to actively participate and benefit from the various initiatives undertaken by AFFWA. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)