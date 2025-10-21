New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that the UT government is "working proactively" on artificial rain to control the pollution in the national capital, according to a release from the CMO.

She said the plan will be implemented once the India Meteorological Department (IMD) gives clearance based on suitable cloud and moisture conditions.

CM Gupta also stated that the government is promoting electric vehicles to reduce pollution and improve the city's environment to curb the pollution.

"The target is to deploy 10,000 electric buses by the year 2027. To facilitate this, public and semi-public charging stations are being installed across the capital," she said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reaffirmed the BJP government's plan for artificial rain through cloud seeding.

However, the minister did not immediately announce a plan for cloud seeding, saying that it is only possible "when there are clouds."

"For those who are asking us, why are we not getting cloud seeding done. I want to tell them that in cloud seeding, the cloud comes first and then comes seeding. Seeding can only be done when there are clouds. The day there will be clouds, we will get seeding done and there will be rain as well," Sirsa said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a thick smog on Tuesday morning, as the air quality deteriorated to the 'Very Poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 351 as of 4 pm today.

However, Sirsa pointed out that the AQI rose to only 11 points after Diwali celebrations. He also compared the rise in air pollution to that of previous years when there was a complete ban on firecrackers.

"In 2020, the firecrackers in Diwali were going on. At that time, PM 2.5 was 414 before Diwali and 435 after Diwali. There was an increase of 21 points in the firecrackers. In 2021, there was an increase of 80 points. In 2024, when the firecrackers were banned, the AQI was 328 before Diwali and 360 after Diwali. Thirty-two points increased when the firecrackers were banned. On the order of the Supreme Court and at the request of the Delhi government, we got permission for green firecrackers. Before Diwali, the AQI was 345; after Diwali, the AQI was 356, according to the CPCB's Sameer App... Only 11 points increased when the firecrackers were allowed," he said. (ANI)

