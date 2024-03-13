New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The Airbus C295 medium airlifter has reached 300 orders, taking into account its different transport and mission versions, following the Republic of Kazakhstan's acquisition of a third aircraft for the Aviation Service of the National Security Committee.

This figure underlines the success of the Spanish and European aerospace industries, as the C295 is the undisputed leader in its segment with a market share of more than 80 per cent, Airbus said.

Also Read | ‘Contractual Marriage’ Tragedy: Man Dies by Suicide Over Harassment by Wife, In-Laws for Money in Punjab’s Barnala.

The C295 currently has 41 operators from 37 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia, 19 of whom have placed repeat orders.

Airbus also mentioned that following the success of the C212 and CN235, Construcciones Aeronauticas (C.A.S.A.), the predecessor company of Airbus in Spain, decided to launch in 1996 the C295, a slightly larger aircraft with 50 per cent more capabilities than the CN235.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Opting Out From LS Race, Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh Now Says He Will Contest Polls.

The first flight took place in 1997, with the Spanish Air and Space Force as its first customer.

Designed in Getafe, near Madrid in Spain, and assembled in Seville, southern Spain, its versatility, low cost, and high reliability have made it a global success, Airbus said.

Airbus also highlighted that today, India is its largest customer, with 56 aircraft, the first of which was delivered in September 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)