Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Airbus Helicopters on Friday said it is partnering with the Tata Group to establish a Final Assembly Line for helicopters in the country.

The facility will produce Airbus H125 helicopters from its civil range for India and for exporting to some of the neighbouring countries, Airbus Helicopter said in a statement.

The Final Assembly Line (FAL) will be the first instance of the private sector setting up a helicopter manufacturing facility in India, providing a major boost to the Indian government's 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) programme, it said.

Under this partnership, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), a subsidiary of the Tata Group, will set up the facility along with Airbus Helicopters.

The announcement was made during the two-day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India as Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The FAL in India will undertake the integration of the major component assemblies, avionics and mission systems, installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system and the engine, Airbus Helicopters said.

Besides, it will also do testing, qualification, and delivery of the H125 to customers in India and the region, as per the statement.

The FAL will take 24 months to set up and deliveries of the first 'Made in India' H125s are expected to commence in 2026, it said.

The location of the FAL will be jointly decided by Airbus and the Tata Group, according to the statement.

"Helicopters are crucial for nation building. A 'Made-in-India' civil helicopter will not only be a symbol of the confident New India but will also unlock the true potential of the helicopter market in the country," said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO.

"This helicopter final assembly line, which we will build together with our trusted partner Tata, is a reaffirmation of Airbus' commitment to developing the full spectrum of the aerospace ecosystem in India," he said.

"This will be the second final assembly line Airbus is building in India after the 'Make in India' C295 military aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat," he added.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, "The Tata Group is delighted to set up India's first helicopter assembly facility in the private sector.

"This facility will have the final assembly line in partnership with Airbus for the world's bestselling Airbus H125 single engine helicopter for the Indian as well as export markets."

This multi-mission workhorse will revolutionise passenger and goods transportation and will also be used for segments such as emergency medical services (HEMS), disaster management, law enforcement, tourism and aerial work missions, the company said.

Providing last-mile connectivity to remote areas, the H125 will significantly contribute to the Central Government's regional connectivity scheme 'UDAN'- that will further promote the tourism sector in the country, it stated.

The proposed helicopter manufacturing facility will be the second such facility to be established in India by Airbus, leveraging TASL's capabilities in aerospace and defence, the company said.

