Gauripur (Assam) [India], October 29 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal came down heavily on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday over his statement given at a political rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, where he counted the shutting down of madrassas in Assam as his government's biggest achievements.

"After losing the power and position in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, CM Sarma will get to know whether Muslims are virus or not," said Ajmal reacting to Assam CM's previous remark.

The development comes as the Assam CM, who was on a recent election campaign in Chhattisgarh, launched sharp attacks on opposition parties.

Reacting to this, AIUDF chief Ajmal said, "After shutting down the madrasas and azan, CM Sarma said that Muslims are a virus and they should leave India. After losing their power and position in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Assam CM and his mentors Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah will get to know whether Muslims are virus or not."

Notably, the Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to the Assam CM over his speech during the Chhattisgarh poll campaign in Kawardha.

The Election Commission in the show-cause notice mentioned that certain parts of Himanta Biswa Sarma's speech on October 18 have been found to be "prima facia violative".

The EC has asked Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma to be present before 5pm on October 30, 2023.

"You are hereby called upon to show cause by 17:00 hrs of October 30, 2023, (Monday) as to why appropriate action of violation on Model code of conduct should not be taken against you.", the notice read.

Himanta Biswa Sarma while campaigning in Kawardha, made a statement that stirred a row.

"When one Akbar arrives in a particular location, he brings along a hundred Akbars. Therefore, it is crucial to remove him swiftly or else the sanctity of Mata Kaushalya's land will be compromised", he said addressing an election rally. (ANI)

