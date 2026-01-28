Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday said that a transparent and accountable investigation would be conducted into the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to the media here, the Union Minister said that preliminary information suggests poor visibility at the time of landing. He further explained the sequence of events leading to the accident.

"We will conduct an investigation in a transparent and accountable manner. Preliminary information indicates that visibility was poor at the site at the time of landing around 8:48 am," he said.

Minister further added, "Before landing, ATC (Air Traffic Control) asked the pilot whether the runway was in sight, and he confirmed it was not. After a go-around, the aircraft returned to land, and the pilot was again asked if the runway was visible for landing. Then, the pilot confirmed visibility of the runway. After ATC cleared landing, it was seen that the accident had occurred."

Expressing grief over the loss, the Civil Aviation Minister said the incident was deeply saddening.

"My heart is very heavy with sorrow. It is difficult to digest that Ajit Dada is now with us. I offer my condolences to the families of the other four persons who have died in this incident. Ajit Dada used to guide us a lot due to his experience in public service. This is an irreplaceable loss for Maharashtra. It is very difficult to find leaders like him," he said.

Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash on Wednesday morning in Maharashtra's Baramati.

According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family. (ANI)

