Jammu, Jun 20 (PTI) The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference on Tuesday raised the demand for holding of delimitation in all blocks before the fresh grassroot level elections in the Union Territory.

The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), a body representing panches and sarpanches, also urged the Centre and the Union territory administration to immediately fill the vacancy of State Election Commission which is lying vacant after the completion of the term of K K Sharma.

“There is an immediate need for holding delimitation of panchayat halqas so that no discrimination is being done with any panchayat and its population… the elections without delimitation will not do justice thus it won't be acceptable to anyone,” AJKPC president Anil Sharma told reporters here.

The term of existing panchayats shall end in November-December 2023 and the polls are likely to be held early next year.

