Ranchi, Mar 28 (PTI) A day after the killing of a party leader, AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto on Friday sought the resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the state's law and order situation.

He expressed grief over the killing of the party's Ratu block vice president Bhupal Sao on Thursday evening by unidentified criminals.

Mahto alleged that murders of political and social activists are taking place every day, but the government remains "silent".

"The law and order has collapsed in the state. The chief minister should improve the law and order situation or resign from the post," Mahto said.

Sao was allegedly stabbed to death by criminals in Ranchi's Pandra area, police said.

