Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday objected to Punjab government's plan to hold separate official events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to embrace 'sabat surat' (maintain unshorn hair).

Gargaj also asked the AAP government in Punjab to play a supportive role in organising the arrangements instead of holding parallel events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru in November.

The Akal Takht Jathedar's remarks came a day after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami objected to the state government's announcement of organising events in connection with the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Chief Minister Mann on Monday finalised a series of events to be organised by the state government for commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru.

The government will organise grand and historic events from November 19 to November 25 to mark the occasion.

Responding to the state government's announcement, Gargaj said that commemorating centenaries is the responsibility of the 'Khalsa Panth', while governments should play a supportive role in making the necessary arrangements.

He also backed Dhami's objections to the Punjab government's unilateral announcement of events.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Gargaj urged the state government to coordinate with Sikh institutions and SGPC, rather than scheduling parallel 'Nagar Kirtans' (religious processions) or events on pre-announced dates.

“You (state government) play a supportive role. How will the state government take out 'Nagar Kirtans' (religious procession)?

“Is the chief minister a complete Sikh? Does he have unshorn hair? If it is a matter of following the teachings of gurus, the chief minister should first be 'sabat surat'," Gargaj said.

"The (Sikh) ministers should not trim their beard. The chief minister should be 'sabat surat' and partake 'Amrit' (become an initiated Sikh commonly known as Amritdhari). Then we will say they are doing good things,” the Jathedar said.

He also said that past centenaries have always been observed and marked under the leadership of Sikh bodies with government support, and that the Sikh community welcomes cooperation, including the participation of government leaders if done respectfully.

Dhami on Monday said the SGPC, as the apex religious body of the Sikh community, is solely entitled to organise such historic centenary events, with the support of Sikh organisations and the wider 'sangat' (pilgrims).

He also emphasised that the primary role of the government is to provide administrative assistance for the convenience of pilgrims – not to interfere in religious affairs.

