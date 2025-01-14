Muktsar (PB), Jan 14 (PTI) Radical leaders and supporters of jailed preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh on Tuesday floated a new regional political outfit ?'Akali Dal Waris Punjab De' in the Muktsar district on the occasion of Maghi Mela.

Amritpal's father Tarsem Singh and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is the son of one of the two assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, were present on this occasion.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Mayor and NCP Leader Mahesh Kothe Dies of Heart Attack After Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Addressing the gathering here, Khalsa expressed hope that people would support and strengthen the new regional party. He asked them to bring as many people as possible to join the party.

"The party will be successful with the blessings of almighty," said Khalsa.

Also Read | UPSC Cheating Case: Puja Khedkar Seeks Pre-Arret Bail, Moves Supreme Court; Hearing on January 15.

Amritpal won the Lok Sabha polls held last year as an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib. He is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act (NSA).

Amritpal, who heads the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and has styled himself after slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with nine of his associates under the NSA.

The Maghi Mela is held every year to commemorate 40 'Muktas' (liberated ones), who laid down their lives while fighting the Mughals in 1705.

A 15-point resolution, called Sri Muktsar Sahib declaration, was also passed on this occasion. According to the resolution, Singh has been appointed as 'mukh sewadar' of the newly floated party.

A five-member executive committee has been formed with Tarsem Singh and Khalsa among its members. The committee has been entrusted with the job of building the organisational structure of the party, said the resolution.

A seven-member committee was also constituted to conduct a membership drive of the party.

According to the resolution, the party is committed to bring about the necessary reforms to empower the Sikh institutions.

The resolution said, "There is an urgent need for an alternative organisation, alternative politics and agenda."

It said the outfit will protect the interests of all religions, martyrs' families, Dalits, labourers, workers, farmers, traders and employees in Punjab.

As per the resolution, drug addiction in the state was described as one of the biggest crises. "Newspaper reports, social media posts show how bad the situation is. In every village, city, town, parents are seen holding pictures of their sons," it said.

The resolution also sought the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners), pledging that a peaceful struggle in this regard will continue.

The resolution also criticised the Centre for not resolving the issues of farmers who have been protesting in support of their demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)