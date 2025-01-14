Pune, January 14: Former Solapur mayor and NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe died after he suffered a heart attack while taking a holy dip at the triveni confluence in Prayagraj on Tuesday, his aide said. He was 60. The incident occurred around 7:30 AM at the Triveni Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati River. "Kothe had gone to the triveni sangam to attend shahi snan (on Makar Sankranti). He suffered a heart attack in the river water. He was rushed to a medical facility but he was declared as brought dead," he said. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says Over 3.50 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip at Triveni on 1st Amrit Snan (See Pics).

Kothe's body will be brought to Solapur for the last rites on Wednesday.

Kothe had unsuccessfully contested the November 20 assembly elections from Solapur (North) against BJP's Vijay Deshmukh. He is survived by his wife and a son. Prayagraj is experiencing intense cold weather. Seers belonging to various 'akharas' took the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti', with 1.38 crore devotees taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam till 8.30 am. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar condoled Kothe's death. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: MeitY’s Bhashini Provides Multilingual Access in 11 Languages at Prayagraj Event, Allows People To Communicate in Native Tongue.

"The youngest former mayor of Solapur and my old colleague, Mahesh Kothe, passed away tragically in Prayagraj. Mahesh Kothe held a significant influence on the social and political landscape of Solapur city. In his demise, Solapur has lost a dynamic and dedicated worker. We all stand in solidarity with the Kothe family in grief. Heartfelt condolences!" Pawar tweeted.

