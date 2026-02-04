New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Akasa Air on Wednesday welcomed its 33rd aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, marking its second fleet addition since January 2026.

The aircraft was flown in by an all-women pilot crew, Captain Svetlana Pereira and First Officer Karen Noronha, from Seattle, USA, to Bengaluru, India, with stopovers in Keflavik, Iceland, and Larnaca, Cyprus, added the company's press release.

This new addition strengthens Akasa Air's domestic and international connectivity as it aims to become one of the top 30 airlines by the end of the decade. The aircraft features Safran Z200 seats with enhanced comfort, improved recline, and USB-C and USB-A charging ports.

Akasa Air has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with 193 more scheduled for delivery over the next six years, supporting India's growing travel demand.

Bearing registration number VTYBM, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on 4 th February 2026.

With one of the fastest ramp-ups in Indian aviation, Akasa Air continues to align fleet growth closely with network and operational readiness, ensuring sustainable expansion while maintaining high standards of service and reliability.

Built to Akasa Air's purpose-built specifications and equipped with Safran Z200 seats, the newly inducted aircraft reflects the airline's continued focus on uniformity, passenger comfort, operational efficiency, and sustainability across its growing fleet.

The next-generation seating brings enhanced comfort through improved recline, ergonomic back support, plush cushioning, and integrated USB-C and USB-A charging ports, offering a more relaxed and connected flying experience for modern travellers.

Since commencing operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has demonstrated a consistent approach to building scale.

The Boeing 737 MAX joins Akasa's young, fuel-efficient fleet as part of the airline's planned induction schedule, reflecting the disciplined, phased approach that underpins its growth strategy.

Akasa Air is India's most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa's youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service make this commitment a reality for all Indians.

Akasa Air's consistent on-time performance, operational efficiency, and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 24 million passengers since its launch in August 2022.

Akasa Air currently connects with 26 domestic and six international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Sri Vijaya Puram, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Kozhikode, Navi Mumbai, Dibrugarh, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Phuket (Thailand).

With a clear focus on sustained, long-term growth, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX aeroplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient LEAP-1B engines. It currently operates 33 737 MAX aircraft, which deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions.

The aircraft also features a quieter cabin with 40 per cent lower noise levels, underscoring the airline's commitment to environmental sustainability and its position as the youngest and greenest fleet in Indian skies. (ANI)

