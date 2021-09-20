Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math located residence on Monday.

A forensic team and a special team has reached the site. An investigation into the incident is underway. Senior officials are also present at the site.

Meanwhile, extending condolences on the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The death of Mahant Narendra Giri Ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. It is prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!"

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the ABAP President's demise and tweeted, "All India Akhara Parishad President Pujya Narendra Giri Ji passed away, irreparable loss! May God grant the virtuous soul a place at his feet and strength to his followers to bear this sorrow."

Acharya Balkrishna, M.D of Patanjali Ayurveda termed his demise as "an irreparable loss and a painful blow to the dharma of the nation".

"Pujyapad Shri Narendragiri Ji Maharaj was the lofty voice of religion and spiritual world and saint society. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss and a painful blow to the dharma of the nation. There should be a fair investigation into the facts and reasons behind his death. Om Shanti," said Balkrishna in a tweet today. (ANI)

