Sambhal (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan on Monday hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging the opposition leader seeks votes in the name of religion.

"Akhilesh Yadav seeks votes in the name of religion. If he stops seeking votes on this basis, his shop will close down," said Balyan who arrived here to address a public meeting.

Also Read | Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Affordable TV Launched in India at Rs 35,990.

The minister's statement came a day after Yadav criticised the ruling BJP over the violence following Friday prayers on June 10. Violence had taken place in parts of the state over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

"It is no secret that the BJP's politics is based on hatred and division of society on the instructions of its parent organisation RSS," he had said.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Congress Stages 'Massive Rally' in Hyderabad Against Summons Issued by ED To Rahul Gandhi & Sonia Gandhi.

To a question on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, Balyan said the agency's job is to enquire if there is a wrongdoing.

They do scams and when the government acts, they allege oppression, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)