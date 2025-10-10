Saifai (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced a memorial to honour former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai on the third anniversary of his death.

Addressing a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav said that Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) will continue to inspire all the party workers through which he will remain alive with his ideals and thoughts.

Also Read | Bihar Voter List 2025: ‘Zero Appeals for Addition And Deletion of Names From Final Electoral Roll’, Says Election Commission.

"Those who are present on the stage and those members of the Samajwadi family sitting before us have all supported the Samajwadi movement through every rise and fall in politics. The place where we are all seated will soon have a memorial dedicated to Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). This memorial of the Samajwadis is devoted to Netaji. This memorial will continue to inspire all of us, and through it, Netaji will remain alive in our lives through his ideals and thoughts," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Yadav said that on the death anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav, he has taken a pledge to follow the principles and values for which he struggled throughout his life and will work towards fulfilling his dreams of advancing society.

Also Read | Why Are Tech Billionaires Like Mark Zuckerberg, Reid Hoffman Building Doomsday Bunkers? Fears Over AI, Climate, and Collapse Fuel Speculation.

"As we remember Netaji on his death anniversary and pay him our heartfelt tributes, we also take a pledge to follow the principles and values for which he struggled throughout his life and to work towards fulfilling his dreams of advancing society," Yadav added.

The Kannauj MP asserted that he has taken the pledge to spread the message of "Samajwadi" people, who used to say "Constitution is our lifeline" and "it is the Constitution that time and again has served as our shield."

"To protect the Constitution, we must unite -- as Samajwadis have always said, "The Constitution is our lifeline." It is the Constitution that time and again has served as our shield. Today, we take a pledge to spread this message to every person across the nation," he said.

Akhilesh also accused the government of conspiring against reservations and stated that they are planning to remove them. Yadav said that he has taken a pledge to defeat all forces involved in conspiring against and seeking to undermine reservations.

"At a time when continuous conspiracies are being hatched to abolish reservation, and the government keeps trying to find ways to weaken it, we reaffirm our resolve. Remembering Netaji today, we pledge to defeat once and for all those forces that conspire against and seek to take away reservation," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)