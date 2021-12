Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Paying his tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is observed as National farmers' Day (Kisan Diwas) across the country, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded Bharat Ratna for the former Prime Minister.

"Hearty tributes to the most respected Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, remembering him on his birth anniversary! Today, on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas', we strongly demand to give 'Bharat Ratna' to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who dedicated his life for the farmers and the country," said the SP leader in a tweet today.

Also Read | Punjab Blast: 2 Feared Killed After Explosion at District Court Complex in Ludhiana.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and called him "strong voice of farmers' rights and interests".

In 2001, the government of India declared December 23, Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, to be celebrated as National Farmers' Day.

Also Read | Ludhiana Court Blast: Explosion in District Court Complex, 2 Feared Dead; Here’s What We Know So Far.

The decision was taken to recognise Chaudhary Charan Singh's contribution to the upliftment of farmers and the development of the agriculture sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)