Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) An Al-Badr terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

They said a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel was injured during the operation in Hoowra area of the south Kashmir district.

A police spokesman said a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Hawoora area during the night after a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist.

As the search party moved towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately, leaving a J-K police personnel injured, the spokesperson said, adding he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The hiding terrorist was given an opportunity to surrender, but he kept on firing on the forces, inviting a retaliation, the spokesman said.

In the ensuing encounter, the local terrorist linked with proscribed Al-Badr was killed and his body retrieved from the site, he said.

The spokesperson identified the slain terrorist as Adil Majeed Lone, a resident of Akbarabad Hawoora, Kulgam.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a pistol with live rounds and a grenade were recovered from the site of the encounter and taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman added.

Earlier, a video purportedly showing the militant minutes before his killing surfaced on social media in which he identified himself as Adil Majeed Lone, associated with al-Badr outfit.

"My name is Adil Majeed Lone. I am a resident of Hoowra village of Kulgam district, associated with al-Badr outfit. I have been working with them for a long time,” he says in the video, brandishing a pistol.

He asked people to pray for him “so that God accepts my martyrdom”.

