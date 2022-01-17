Madurai, Jan 17 (PTI) The owner of the best bull that dodged and the best tamer at the Jallikattu competition held on Monday at Alanganallur here won the much coveted prize - a car - each.

Also Read | Karnataka Medical Negligence: 3 Babies Killed in Belagavi After Being Administered With Vaccine Vials Kept in Hotel Fridge With Food Items.

Injuries did not appear to dampen the spirits of the dauntless tamers who returned with renewed vigour to the arena to cling to the hump of the ferocious bulls to prove their valour at this popular traditional bull taming sport at the Alanganallur event.

Also Read | Power Sector Employees To Go on 2-Day Strike in February To Protest Against Privatisation: AIPEF.

About 700 mighty bulls were released into the arena and they raced past the bunch of tamers. About 300 tamers who had registered online strived hard to tame the bulls at the event held in strict compliance of COVID-19 safety protocol.

Karthik of Karuppayurani emerged victorious by taming 21 bulls and won the first prize. Similarly, the bull belonging to Tamilselvan of Pudukkottai, which evaded from being tamed, won the first prize - a car given away on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to the owner.

A car was also presented on behalf of Chepauk legislator Udayanidhi Stalin to the best tamer, on the occasion.

The annual event held in connection with Pongal festival, flagged off by State Ministers P Moorthy and P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan, in the presence of Madurai district collector S Aneesh Sekhar, saw Ramkumar of Alanganallur win the second prize for taming 18 bulls and Gopala Krishnan finished 3rd by taming 13 bulls.

The bull belonging to former legislator of Thirumangalam M Muthuramalingam and the one owned by Tirupati of Kulamangalam won the second and third prize, respectively.

More than 2,000 policemen were deployed for security and surveillance cameras were installed to monitor the Jallikattu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)