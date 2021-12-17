Panaji (Goa) [India], December 17 (ANI): Hours after Alina Saldanha resigned as MLA and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJP Goa State President Sadanand Tanavade claimed that she resigned because she was expelled from the party.

Speaking to ANI on phone, Tanavade said, "Alina was expelled from the party even before she tendered her resignation as MLA."

Also Read | Gujarat Blast Update: 3 Killed, Several Injured After Huge Explosion at Chemical Factory in Panchmahal.

He further said that she has been expelled for involvement in anti-party activities such as opposing various party supported projects, attending meetings against the party etc over the last two years.

"Even though Alina joined Aam Admi Party(AAP) today evening, her resignation from the party was received via email late in the evening," he added.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Refuses To Confirm Bombay HC Judge Pushpa Ganediwala, Who Gave ‘Skin-To-Skin’ Verdict.

BJP State President said that the legal cell of the party will examine the action to be taken against Alina.

Earlier on Thursday, she joined AAP ahead of the assembly elections in the state next year.

Saldanha had resigned as an MLA of the Goa Assembly, alleging that the party has forgotten her and there is bedlam in the state.

Saldanha, wife of former Goa tourism minister Mathany Saldanha said, "I resigned for a valid reason. I resigned because the party that the late Mathany Saldanha had joined, and after his demise, I stepped into his shoes, is no longer the same. It seems to have forgotten all its principles and there's bedlam in the state."

Mathany Saldanha, who was a minister in the Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet died in 2012 following which Alina had contested by-election from Cortalim Assembly.

Goa is set for Assembly polls in 2022 with AAP and the Trinamool Congress throwing in their hats along with traditional contenders BJP and Congress for elections to the 40-member house. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)