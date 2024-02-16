Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): All 11 nominations made for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh were found valid, a press release from the Joint Secretary and Assistant Returning Officer of the Vidhan Sabha read.

"A total of 11 nomination papers were received by the members of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly till February 15, 2024 for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections- 2024. Today, on February 16, 2024, at 11:00 am, the above nomination papers were scrutinized by Brij Bhushan Dubey, Returning Officer and Special Secretary of the Legislative Assembly. All nomination papers were declared valid during scrutiny," the release read.

The release mentioned that Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh Navdeep Rinwa was present as an observer at the time of scrutiny of nomination papers.

Dubey said that all the 11 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections namely Jaya Amitabh Bachchan, Ramji Lal Suman, Alok Ranjan, RPN Singh, Sundhanshu Trivedi, Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangeeta, Naveen Jain and Sanjay Seth were scrutinized, the release stated.

The term for Rajya Sabha MPs is six years, and elections are held after every two years for 33 per cent of the seats. Currently, the Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27. Voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15.

The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. The Election Commission has announced the biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents ends in April.

Out of the total 245 members, out of which 233 are representatives of the States and Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir (w.e.f. 31.10. 2019) and 12 are nominated by the President. (ANI)

