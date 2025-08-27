Baripada (Odisha) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment Rally 2025 commenced today at the Chhau Padia ground in Baripada, Odisha, with thousands of young aspirants from 12 states participating.

The rally will run until September 3, 2025, and offers a golden opportunity for youth to join the Indian Air Force under the Agnipath scheme. The district administration and Vayusena are working together to ensure a smooth recruitment process, inviting more boys and girls to join for a better future.

The officer in charge of the Vayusena is appreciating the district administration's arrangements, and people are eagerly registering for the recruitment rally. With a range of benefits, including a competitive salary, insurance cover, and skill development opportunities, this is a great chance for young people to serve the nation and build a rewarding career.

"One of the centres is Baripada, which has started from today onwards. This will continue in three cycles. The first cycle is today...Today, in Baliparda, 12 states are participating. Next, on August 30, three states, including Odisha, will particpate, and the last date is reserved for girl candidates from the 12 states. The process is on...footfall has been satisfactory and the facilities have been quite encouraging and very good by the district administration," the officer said to ANI.

Earlier, the Collector and District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj, Hema Kanta Say, shared information on the Indian Air Force (IAF) Agniveer Vayu Recruitment drive, stating that people from 12 Indian states will participate, including those from the tribal areas of Mayurbhanj. The drive will be conducted from August 27 to September 4, 2025, in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, Hema Kanta Say, said, "Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment drive will be conducted in Mayurbhanj from 27th August to 4th September. Around 12 states of the nation will participate in it...The people from the tribal areas of Mayurbhanj will also participate in this drive."

The Agnipath scheme, implemented in September 2022, provides four years of service in the Armed Forces (Army, Navy & Air Force) of the country, after which those selected for enrolment in the Armed Forces as regular cadre are required to serve for a further engagement period of a minimum of 15 years.

The recruits under this scheme are known as Agniveers, who undergo basic and specialized training and then serve for four years. This scheme was launched to create a younger profile for the armed forces, aligning with global trends. (ANI)

