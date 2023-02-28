Agartala, Feb 28 (PTI) All counting observers, appointed by the Election Commission to ensure that votes are counted in a free, fair and transparent way, would reach Tripura by Tuesday night, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

For the first time in the northeastern state, the EC has appointed a counting observer for each of the 60 assembly constituencies.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Horror: Body Builder Chokes to Death After Bread Eaten During Workout Break Stuck in Throat.

During the February 16 assembly polls, 89.90 per cent of 28.13 lakh voters exercised their franchise. Votes will be counted on March 2.

“All counting observers will be reaching the state today,” Dinakarrao told reporters here.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Newborn Elephant Calf Found Dead in Gadchiroli Forest.

All counting observers are IAS officers who are coming from various states across the country, an official said.

“Polled EVMs are kept in strong rooms. The EVMs will be taken up for counting in presence of the Election Commission-appointed observers,” the CEO said.

Votes will be counted in 21 Counting Halls from 8 am on Thursday.

There will be a three-tier security layer in all counting halls, Dinakarrao said.

Postal ballots will be taken up for counting first, which will be followed by EVMs. The EC has received 65,693 postal ballots, he said.

The CEO was speaking to reporters after visiting the Umakanta Academy Counting Hall where votes of 14 assembly segments will be counted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)