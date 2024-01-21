Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): As the country awaits the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday informed that all preparations have been made for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held on Monday at 12:30 pm.

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Top Global City Planners in Dubai on Musi Riverfront Development in Hyderabad.

"All preparations have been made. We are waiting for PM Modi and the grand temple of Lord Ram is ready. Everyone is happy," Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's other Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, while speaking on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, told ANI that "every second feels like a complete year as we wait for January 22.

Also Read | Pran Pratishtha Live Telecast in Prayagraj: Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony To Be Telecasted Live on LED Screens at Over 280 Places.

"Every 'Ram Bhakt', whether in the form of Mata Shabri or brother Bharat, is eagerly waiting for Lord Ram. It is such a historic moment for all," he added.

"We are waiting for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tomorrow's event will be a grand and glorious one. All the arrangements have been made. The state government is also ensuring proper arrangements for all the dignitaries," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)