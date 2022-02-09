All rank offer tribute to Army personnel died after being hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): All ranks offered tribute to the supreme sacrifice made by the Army personnel who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, the official said on Tuesday.

"All ranks offer tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Hav Jugal Kishore, Rfn Arun Kattal, Rfn Akshay Pathania, Rfn Vishal Sharma, Rfn Rakesh Singh, Rfn Ankesh Bhardwaj and Gnr Gurbaj Singh," Eastern Command, Indian Army said.

Seven Army personnel, who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh have been confirmed dead and their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site, the Army said on Tuesday.

The soldiers were stuck in an avalanche on February 6. An Army statement said search and rescue operations, which were launched immediately on February 6 including airlifting of specialised teams, have now been concluded.

"Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased," it stated.

The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days.

The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities, the Army said. (ANI)

