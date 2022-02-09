Mandya, February 9: The burka-clad student Muskaan Khan, who faced the wrath of the crowd raising slogans of "Jai Sri Ram" on a college premises, on Wednesday that she will abide by the court order regarding the wearing of hijab.

Muskaan, the student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya district was heckled by the crowd on the college premises for wearing burka. She confronted the crowd, chanting the counter slogan of "Allah-hu-Akbar" even as hundreds of students chased and raised slogans of "Jai Sriram".

The video has gone viral on social media, raising concerns all over the state. Appreciating her courage, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has announced a Rs 5 lakh award for standing up for her rights.

Watch Viral Video of Burka-Clad Student Muskaan Khan Who Heckled by Crowd Raising Slogans of "Jai Sri Ram":

While interacting with reporters, Muskaan said that she had been to the college to submit an assignment to the department. "I was stopped at the gate by a group of students. They asked me to enter the college without burka or else go back to my home. I resisted," she said. Karnataka Hijab Row: Omar Abdullah Reacts to Video of Girl in Hijab Being Heckled by Men Wearing Saffron Scarves, Says 'We're No Longer A Nation That Celebrates Diversity'.

"The group was doing the same to my other friends also. I questioned them why I should go back to my house and not enter the college premises. Some of them came close to my ears and shouted 'Jai Sriram'. They followed me and shouted that I must take out the burka but I stood my ground," she explained.

"I was not scared. I responded with "Allah-hu-Akbar" slogans without fear. Nothing wrong in the crowd raising 'Jai Sriram' slogans and me saying 'Allah-hu-Akbar'' slogans. I am waiting for the court order and abiding by the order," she said.

Muskaan said that the college authorities have supported and protected her. "Every religion has freedom to follow their culture. We will follow our culture," he said.

