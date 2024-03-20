Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 19 (ANI): Pradeep Kumar Jha, the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, provided an update on the state's readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Jha affirmed that preparations for the elections are progressing smoothly, with all necessary arrangements being made. He stated, "Things are taking proper shape now and all the preparations are being done."

Also Read | Double Murder in Uttar Pradesh: Two Minor Children Brutally Murdered by Neighbour in Budaun, Tension Grips City.

Jha announced that March 20th marks the date for the issue of notification for the two parliamentary constituencies in Manipur. He mentioned that a comprehensive review meeting was held with district collectors and SPs.

The Chief Electoral Officer expressed confidence in the progress of preparations.

Also Read | Zomato Pure Veg Mode, Pure Veg Fleet: CEO Deepinder Goyal Says 'Will Roll Back This Decision if It Sees Negative Social Repercussions'.

"We also had an interaction with all the recognized political parties and we did a proper review of the preparations. And we are fully confident that the preparation at the district level, the training of the polling personnel and other categories of staff is going well," Pradeep Kumar Jha said.

Jha emphasized the importance of engaging with political parties.

With the political parties, "we had a detailed discussion, and I also informed them in detail about the scheme that has been approved for internally displaced persons. We also listened to their observations and suggestions. We had a very creative consultation with all the stakeholders. Political parties are very important stakeholders in the entire electoral process, so we had a detailed meeting with them as well," Pradeep Kumar Jha said.

The north-eastern state of Manipur is set to vote in two phases in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, to elect two members, on April 19 and April 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)