Panaji (Goa) [India], August 21 (ANI): Afghan students of Dhempe College Arts and Science and Rosary College in Goa on Saturday said they want just one thing: Peace in their country.

While speaking to ANI, Jalal Kamwal, a student of Dhempe College Arts and Science said, "All we want is peace in our country. It is all about the interference of the USA."

"What the Taliban did is not right they had earlier captured our country 20 years back but that was different. But this time they came very peacefully and have promised that they won't harm the civilians. The Taliban have promised that they would bring peace, our president has fled from the country. Our government has fallen and we are waiting for a new government to be formed in our country and the USA should not interfere," Kamwal added.

Hamid Akbar, an Afghan student from Rosary College said, "This was unexpected, and now the world knows about what is happening in Afghanistan."

"It all depends on the USA when Joe Biden decided that he will withdraw his troops and army from Afghanistan. The members of the Taliban who were affected adversely by the US troops might attack them now," Akbar said.

"Last week when the US military left Afghanistan there was a rumour that they will take the people with them. It was fake news and a lot of them rushed towards the airport. These people were uneducated. They didn't know about the situation and had come from different places in the country. Also last week the Taliban promised that they won't harm anyone, people can continue with life, people can go and work and will negotiate with other political parties," said Akbar.

As per media reports, the Afghanistan government collapsed on August 15 with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital. (ANI)

