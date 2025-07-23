Prayagraj, Jul 23 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg in a bonded labour and human trafficking case registered against him at Bhadohi.

Justice Sameer Jain passed the order. The court had earlier reserved its judgment after hearing both sides at length.

After the death of a female help working in Beg's house, several criminal cases were registered against him relating to bonded labour and human trafficking.

Some cases were also registered against his wife and son. However, his wife was granted anticipatory bail a few days ago in connection with these cases.

The labour enforcement officer got a criminal case registered against Beg at Kotwali police station, Bhadohi alleging the practice of bonded labour and human trafficking by the politician.

