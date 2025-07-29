Prayagraj, Jul 29 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has stayed further proceedings in a case against former Congress MLA Ajai Rai involving violation of a 2017 restraint order under section 144 of CrPC.

Justice Sameer Jain passed the order on Monday in a petition filed by Rai challenging summons issued against him as well as the charge sheet filed by police.

Rai, in his petition, sought quashing of the summons order dated September 9, 2019 and the charge sheet of November 7, 2017 as well as the entire proceedings of the case lodged in 2017 at Kotwali police station in, Varanasi under section 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of IPC.

After hearing the parties concerned, the court fixed August 5 as the next date of hearing and observed, "In the meantime, further proceedings pending against the applicant in the aforesaid case crime, shall remain stayed."

