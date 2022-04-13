Prayagraj, Apr 13 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has issued contempt notice to chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Arun Veer Singh and other officials for alleged violation of the court's orders.

The order dated April 8, 2022, was passed by Justice Saral Srivastava on a contempt petition filed by Rishi Goel.

In the contempt petition, Goel alleged that on March 29 this year, these officials had razed the construction done by him despite orders of the high court on July 14 and December 8, 2021, by which the demolition notice issued by YEIDA was stayed.

"It is stated that demolition notice issued by the appellate authority has been quashed by writ court by judgement and order dated 14.07.2021. It is alleged that despite there being an order of this court, authorities without following the due procedure of law in violation of order of court, came on the spot and demolished the construction of the applicant on March 29, 2022," the court observed. "Issue notice to opposite parties who shall appear in person and explain as to why the contempt proceedings may not be initiated against them for the alleged violation of the judgement and order of writ court dated 14.07.2021,” the court said and fixed August 16 as the next date of hearing.

