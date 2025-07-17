New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Air Line Pilots' Association (ALPA) India has strongly appealed to media organisations to avoid speculative and unsubstantiated reporting surrounding the recent crash of Air India Flight AI 171, particularly reports involving sensitive issues such as mental health or unverified claims of crew negligence.

ALPA India said, "We at ALPA India make a sincere and urgent appeal to all media outlets and journalists to refrain from spreading unverified and speculative theories regarding the tragic crash of AI 171, especially those involving sensitive matters such as mental health, suicide, or assigning blame to the flight crew without factual or investigative substantiation."

"It is deeply concerning that commentary is being sought from self-proclaimed aviation experts who neither have experience operating the aircraft type involved, nor have any personal or professional association with the crew. Many such individuals have checkered professional histories, including serious safety lapses and instances of being medically grounded--factors that should disqualify them from being treated as credible sources," the statement read.

They said, "Pilots are trained professionals who carry the responsibility of hundreds of lives with dedication and dignity. The crew of AI 171 made every possible effort--till their very last breath--to protect the passengers on board and minimise harm on the ground. They deserve respect, not unfounded character judgments."

"We urge the media to exercise restraint and avoid sensationalism that causes further trauma to the families of the deceased and undermines the dignity of the profession. We strongly request that journalists verify the credentials and motives of individuals being presented as experts and avoid amplifying voices that tarnish the memory of the crew," they said.

