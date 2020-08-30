Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with government job to a family member of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, a soldier who died in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh of 1 Sikh Light Infantry unit. The soldier was seriously injured as a result of unprovoked firing by Pakistan Army and succumbed to his injuries," the CMO said.

As per Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, PRO (Defence), Indian Army, earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was critically injured in the incident and later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

