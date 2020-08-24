Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday welcomed the unanimous resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) asking Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till the next AICC session.

The CWC on Monday also authorised Sonia Gandhi to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

During the video conference meeting of the CWC, the chief minister endorsed Rahul Gandhi's suggestion that some structure needs to be put in place to assist the Congress president in handling the party's affairs and functioning.

Singh, however, agreed with Rahul Gandhi that Sonia Gandhi's continuation at the helm of the Congress could not be "open-ended".

The chief minister, in a statement here, said he agreed with senior party leader P Chidambaram that the next AICC session should be convened at the earliest, possibly within the next six months, to elect the new president.

Since a regular session was precluded by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be held virtually, Singh said.

The chief minister also said he was in full agreement with the CWC resolution stressing the need for discussing and addressing intra-party differences within the party and not in the media or on a public forum.

"There are ways to deal with issues," he said.

"This is not done. The BJP is after us (the Congress) and then, in the middle of it, we find our own people striking a dissenting note," Singh said.

He pointed out that Sonia Gandhi had always been accessible and there was no need to pen down a dissenting letter, seeking sweeping changes to the party organisation and elections to the CWC, and then putting it in the public domain.

Singh said there is no village in the country without a Congress leader and the binding force for the party are the Gandhis, with Sonia Gandhi being responsible for holding it together for the past two decades.

Two of the five generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family in the Congress had laid their lives for the country, he pointed.

