New Delhi, August 24: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hailed Delhi's model of fighting coronavirus. While responding to Donald Trump's statement of using the plasma therapy against COVID-19, Arvind Kejriwal said that what Delhi did yesterday, America does today. He also congratulated Delhiites for sowing resilience against coronavirus. Notably, the Delhi government started the use of plasma therapy as treatment of COVID-19 in May.

The Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, "They used to say, back in the day - what America does today, India would do tomorrow. Delhi has changed it. Now - what Delhi did yesterday, America does today. Congratulations Delhiites for achieving this for our country." What Is Plasma Therapy? Can It Treat COVID-19? Who Can Donate Plasma in the Fight Against Coronavirus? History, Use & Everything To Know About The Possible Treatment.

Tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

They used to say, back in the day - what America does today, India would do tomorrow. Delhi has changed it. Now - what Delhi did yesterday, America does today. Congratulations Delhiites for achieving this for our country. https://t.co/ub18gZm7kP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2020

On Sunday, Trump announced that the Food and Drug Administration of the US had issued an emergency use authorisation for a treatment known as convalescent plasma. In a statement on Sunday, the FDA said that "known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product". According to a CNN report, the FDA said more than 70,000 patients had been treated with convalescent plasma.

At a White House briefing on Sunday, President Donald Trump said: "Today, I am pleased to make a truly historic announcement in our battle against the 'China virus' that will save countless lives." "Today's action will dramatically increase access to this treatment," the President said, adding that he has directed the FDA to approve the EUA for convalescent plasma therapy. According to media reports last week, the FDA had put on hold the emergency use authorisation for blood plasma to treat COVID-19.

