Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 21 (ANI): Denying reports stating that the newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Captain's media advisor Raveen Thukral on Tuesday said that the CM will not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him.

"Reports of Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking time to meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are totally false. No time has been sought. No change in the stance. The Chief Minister will not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him," said Singh's media advisor in a tweet yesterday.

Earlier, senior Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra had welcomed the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president but ruled out a personal meeting with him till he resolves his issues with the Punjab Chief Minister.

In a statement issued here, Brahm Mohindra said the decision to appoint Sidhu had been taken by the high command and is welcomed.

"However, I will not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the Chief Minister and resolves his issues with him", said Mohindra, adding that Captain Amarinder Singh is the leader of the Congress legislative party and he (Mohindra) is duty-bound to follow him.

Besides being the CLP leader, the CM also heads the cabinet of which he is a part, said the minister, making it clear that unless the newly appointed Punjab Congress chief sorts out all his issues with Captain Amarinder, there is no possibility of him (Mohindra) meeting him personally.

"We have a collective responsibility and hence I would refrain from meeting the newly appointed president till issues between him and CM are resolved", said Mohindra. (ANI)

