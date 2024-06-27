Pahalgam (JK), Jun 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the preparations of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at a high-level meeting conducted here, an official spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Mandeep Bhandari, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi, and other senior officers from civil administration, police and paramilitary forces, he said.

The Lt Governor discussed the deployment of police and security personnel, doctors and nursing staff, duty officers, relief and rescue teams, and sanitation staff on the yatra routes. Sinha directed for deputing dedicated officers who will look after the effective functioning of the facilities developed by their respective departments.

"Pilgrims are the brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir. Greater synergy between all stakeholder departments, police, security forces and service providers will ensure the best arrangements for the hassle-free pilgrimage," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha was informed that substantial improvements have been made in terms of facilities for a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

The Lt Governor emphasised providing smooth arrangements on the route of yatra, adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and deployment of ambulances and helicopters for any medical emergency.

He also took appraisal of track, lodging, electricity, water, communication, health, fire and emergency services.

Later, the Lt Governor took stock of the facilities for the pilgrims at the Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam.

The annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir will begin on June 29 and end on August 19.

