New Delhi, June 27: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the national capital on the weekend, the India Meteorological Department said as parts of the city were lashed by showers on Thursday, bringing Delhiites much-needed respite from heat. In its weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) mentioned that a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Delhi and other states on June 28. Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital, Brings Relief From Heatwave.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Delhi on June 29 and June 30, it said. According to the IMD, heavy rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 64.5 mm and 124.4 mm in a day while very heavy rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 mm and 244.4 mm in a day. On Wednesday, an independent weather agency said, "Monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on the weekend." Light Rains, Thunderstorm Likely in Delhi.

The weather department has predicted localized flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses due to very heavy rainfall in Delhi on June 29 and 30. The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29. Last year, it arrived on June 26 while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30, according to official data.